Kubbra Sait has revealed in her book how she was sexually abused at the age of 17. In her memoir titled, 'Open Book: Not quite a Memoir', Sait has revealed that she was sexually abused by her "uncle" who also used to provide financial assistance to them. She revealed that she was too numb to react when it was happening and knew this would destroy the family.

The incident

"When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment... He started frequenting our home, and Mumma would laugh with and cook for him. In front of her, he would kiss my cheek and say, 'Oh my Kubrati, you're my favourite little one'. Although uncomfortable, I kept quiet," Kubbra's memoir mentions.

Kubbra's harrowing experience

She goes on to reveal, "This was not supposed to happen, but it was happening. I should have screamed, but I could not. I should have run for help, but I was shell-shocked. The kiss grew. He convinced me it was what I wanted, that it would make me feel better. He kept repeating it until I felt deafened, and then he unbuckled his trousers. I was unsure of what exactly was happening, but I remember thinking, I am losing my virginity. It was a big deal, but it was also my shameful secret."