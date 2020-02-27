Bollywood celebrities have been famous for exploring exotic locations around the globe whether it's for shooting or for a relaxing holiday. Generally around Christmas and New year, these celebs are seen spending some quality time with their loved ones giving us major travel goals. Recently, Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait was seen raising the bar high by sharing her vacation pictures on Instagram. As per Sait's pictures, she's right now vacationing in Ireland.

The 36-year-old actress has shared pictures from Charles Fort, Summercove, Ireland, donning a black puffer jacket, track pants and a cap. Kubbra could be seen happily posing for the camera near a lake. She posted a picture with the caption, "I'm just too pretty.

I'll check out now."

One of the pictures from Kubbra's Ireland diary looks like a scene from the Frozen movie where she is playfully posing with a self-made snowman. She even shared a video of herself enjoying the snowfall, making all of us reach out for our passports. The actress, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman shared a selfie last week on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "When the sun shines in Limerick."

On the work front, Kubbra was last seen with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. She told IANS that working with Saif was a great learning experience for her. She said that he is very much aware about the craft of acting and filmmaking. Kubbra became a household name for her character Kukoo, a transgender who falls in love with a criminal, in Netflix's Sacred Games opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was praised heavily by the fans.

While talking in an interview after the release of Sacred Games in 2018, Kubbra stated that "In Kukoo's journey, there's been so much said without being said. Thankfully, no one told me, 'But you had a small role'. Believe me, that's something I've been hearing all my life... 'That small role you did, na?' I have now come to the conclusion that there's no character that's small."