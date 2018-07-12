Fans can now get trammed to the iconic Hollywood sign! Warner Bros, owned by innovation-focused AT&T, is apparently planning to invest $100 million to build an aerial tramway to from its Burbank base to the iconic sign. Titled Hollywood Skyway, the tram would be one mile in length and would take about six minutes one-way.

A press release by Warner Bros stated, "The Hollywood sign is an important historic and globally recognised landmark for the city of Los Angeles. The sign's fame, however, has created unintended negative effects such as heavy traffic in adjacent residential areas and related safety concerns. The concept of an aerial tram as a solution is one that has been suggested in the past and was most recently highlighted as a potential solution in the comprehensive strategies report by Dixon Resources Unlimited."

Interestingly, the popularity of the sign flocks in thousands of tourist to the Griffith Park every year, which is home to mountain lions and the grey fox. And it is still unclear how the studio would construct the proposed tramway without any ecological impact. The statement further added, "We are in the early stages of work on this project and we are embarking on a 'listening tour' of city departments, neighbourhood residents and environmental groups. We want feedback from a diverse cross-section of stakeholders as a part of the design process."

However, the studio has confirmed that it will not be using any tax-payers money for the proposed project. The symbol was built originally in 1923 to read as "Hollywoodland" by a local real estate developer.

Most recently Dixon Resources Unlimited proposed a comprehensive plan to build an aerial tram as a solution to ease traffic congestion—thus making it more tourist friendly. Apart from the tram, the plan includes constructing a second Hollywood sign on the other side of the mountain and connecting both.