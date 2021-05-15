In the year 2008, when Oprah Winfrey drove all the way to Colorado to interview the then couple, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, she had gasped with joy at the sight of their residence, the view and more.

"I was just blown away," Katie Holmes had told Oprah Winfrey, during her candid interaction. The couple kept holding hands throughout the interview.

"I couldn't wait to show her," Cruise had said. He later invited Oprah and her team inside his mansion. The house, the actor, the couple and the interview became a memorable one in the history of Hollywood interactions. With a net worth of $50 million per year, the interview had established Cruise as the happy Hollywood A-lister, husband of Katie Holmes.

Tom Cruise has now sold off his longtime Telluride Ranch for $39.5 million. The property had seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a spectacular view of the mountains. Cruise had listed his property for sale earlier this year in March. Other amenities include a game room, that holds a billiards table, foosball table, piano and a fitness centre with two fireplaces.

In an earlier report on Vanity Fair, Tom Cruise had shared that he started making plans for the compound more than 30 years ago. He had completed the mansion in the year 1994. In the year 2014, the market value of his property had been nearly $50 million. Cruise and Holmes' children, Suri, Connor and Isabella had spent their days at the ranch riding around a makeshift motocross track, jumping on an in-ground trampoline and playing golf.

In various interviews, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had shared lovable memories with their children, in their residence in Colorado.