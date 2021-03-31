Hollywood's action star Tom Cruise is selling his ranch in Colorado, where he had mainly spent his marital life with Katie Holmes. The price of his residence is as much as $39.5 million. The Real Estate website of celebrities described, that it was at this residence where Cruise had spent many happy memories with his children.

Here's a brief piece which was written on the advertisement.

The Telluride home holds a lot of history for Cruise. It is where he enjoyed time with his children and much of his marriage to Katie Holmes. It was also the location of his last major interview with Oprah, a follow-up to Tom's exuberant couch-jumping episode with Oprah in 2005. Oprah was so taken with the Cruise ranch and its views that she later bought her own home nearby.

The first impression of Tom's home driving up the mile-long driveway from the gated entrance is the staggering view of the mountains and valleys. Designed to take full advantage of the views, the 11,512-square-foot living space includes the 10,000-square-foot, four-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom guest house. Blending in with its wooded surroundings, the structures are clad in rustic-bleached-cedar timbers and native stone with beamed ceilings and large expanses of glass. In addition to a large eat-in kitchen, living room and dining room that will seat a crowd, there is a gym, recreation room and library. Detached and in its own aspen grove is the charming guest house. Combined, there are a total of seven bedrooms and nine full baths.

The website further stated that Tom had put in a lot of effort to design the house himself, and it holds a special place in his heart. The spectacular views, of his seven luxurious rooms seems like a view from paradise. The property boasts a main house with 10,000 square feet of space and four vast bedrooms, along with separate guest rooms.

The exterior of the home is surrounded by natural habitat and in the lap of nature. The kitchen also appears to be quite attractive with plenty of storage facilities along with spaces for utensils.

At present, Tom Cruise owns a very impressive property portfolio, including homes in Beverly Hills and Florida.

Take a look at his property in Colorado.

Beautiful isn't it?