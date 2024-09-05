reMarkable is back with yet another innovation, the reMarkable Paper Pro, a paper tablet designed to elevate productivity and creativity. With an 11.8-inch color display, adjustable reading light, and a paper-like writing feel, the reMarkable Paper Pro is tailored for knowledge workers seeking focus in a digitally cluttered world. The device is now available for order on remarkable.com and bestbuy.com.

"Millions of people around the world rely on reMarkable to find focus and do their best work," said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable. "The reMarkable Paper Pro enhances this experience by adding just enough technology to your workflow without disrupting your focus. We've built upon the success of reMarkable 2 to create a device that offers the best writing and reading experience ever on a paper tablet."

Revolutionary Color Display

The reMarkable Paper Pro features the Canvas Color display, a first for reMarkable's paper tablets, allowing users to write, draw, and read in color. This new display supports nine distinct colors for writing and sketching, and thousands for reading, offering a more dynamic way to visualize and organize thoughts. Unlike other tablets that rely on filters, the reMarkable Paper Pro uses colored ink particles within the display, providing a natural, paper-like experience without the strain of bright screens.

The display also boasts an impressive 12 ms latency, a 40% improvement over its predecessor, the reMarkable 2, ensuring a seamless writing experience. The larger display offers 30% more space, and the adjustable reading light provides comfort in low-light conditions, making it perfect for extended use.

Designed for Distraction-Free Work

The reMarkable Paper Pro is equipped with powerful tools designed to help professionals stay organized and focused. Users can effortlessly combine handwritten and typed notes, and organize them with folders, tags, and limitless pages. Enhanced security features, including encryption and secure boot, ensure that sensitive information remains protected.

Despite its advanced features, the reMarkable Paper Pro remains the world's thinnest tablet at just 5.1 mm, with a battery life that lasts up to two weeks on a single charge. It is available with a variety of customizable Book Folio covers and the new Type Folio keyboard, designed to complement its sleek design.

Pricing and availability

The reMarkable Paper Pro is available for order starting today on remarkable.com and bestbuy.com. The device comes bundled with a Marker for $579 or the upgraded Marker Plus for $629. Protective Book Folio covers are available in various materials and colors, ranging from $89 to $179. The Type Folio, priced at $229, offers backlit keys and auto wake-up functionality. India availability is yet to be announced.

reMarkable Paper Pro vs reMarkable 2

The reMarkable Paper Pro is an evolution of reMarkable 2, offering significant enhancements in display technology, responsiveness, and functionality. The most notable upgrade is the introduction of the Canvas Color display, providing a richer and more immersive experience compared to the monochrome display of the reMarkable 2.

The reMarkable Paper Pro's display is 30% larger, with improved latency that reduces the gap between the Marker tip and the digital ink, making writing and drawing feel more natural.

The reMarkable Paper Pro also includes Despite these advancements, the reMarkable Paper Pro maintains the same thin profile as its predecessor, ensuring portability without sacrificing functionality.

