Every global brand wants to be a part of the Indian consumer tech scene and the latest brand to join the bandwagon is all the way from Norway. Oslo-based reMarkable has finally arrived in India with the launch of reMarkable 2, a next-generation paper tablet priced at Rs 43,999. It is available on Amazon.

reMarkable 2 demonstrates the brand's commitment to innovation and its mission to bridge the gap between traditional writing and the digital world. Designed to offer a paper-like reading, writing, and sketching experience, reMarkable 2 also boasts digital features.

The launch of reMarkable 2 in India is a significant milestone for the brand, which has been making waves in the global tech industry with its unique products. The brand's entry into the Indian market is a strategic move aimed at tapping into the country's burgeoning tech-savvy population and the growing demand for innovative digital solutions.

"We're incredibly excited to bring reMarkable 2 to India," said Phil Hess, CEO at reMarkable. "With its dynamic culture, tech-savvy population, and thriving digital economy, India offers a market that aligns perfectly with our vision. We've designed reMarkable 2 to empower people to think better among the many distractions of the connected world, and we believe Indians will appreciate our approach."

reMarkable 2: What's so different about digital notetaking

The reMarkable 2 is not just a device; it's a tool that promises to transform the way people take notes, read documents, and sketch ideas. With its high-resolution digital paper display, the device offers a distraction-free environment for users to focus on their work. The device's sleek design, long battery life, and cloud sync capabilities further enhance its appeal, making it a perfect fit for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. Having briefly tested the tablet, it is without doubt the epitome of digital note-taking.

The launch of reMarkable 2 in India is reminiscent of the entry of the Kindle into the Indian market in 2013. Much like the Kindle revolutionized reading with its e-ink technology, reMarkable 2 is set to redefine notetaking with its digital paper technology.

The reMarkable 2's pricing at Rs 43,999 might seem steep to some, but it's important to note that the device combines traditional and digital experiences. The device's price reflects its premium features and the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality products. Much like the Apple-way!

reMarkable's India debut is a natural course in the brand's global vision. It will surely have many takers for what it offers, even though it is a premium brand. From CEOs to managers, everyone will find this new reMarkable 2 to be a perfect fit in their daily routines.

Check out the tablet's key features below: