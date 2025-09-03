Following the success of reMarkable 2 and reMarkable Paper Pro, reMarkable is back with another distraction-free tablet, dubbed the Paper Pro Move. It is a 7.3-inch digital notebook designed for professionals who need to work on the go. This device is compact enough to fit into a bag or jacket pocket, making it an ideal tool for those who frequently work outside the office.

The Paper Pro Move addresses common challenges associated with traditional note-taking methods, such as the difficulty of organizing paper notes and the distractions posed by smartphones and laptops, the company said. Akin to reMarkable's core values, the device offers a distraction-free experience, allowing users to focus on their work without the interruptions of social media or notifications.

Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable, emphasized the device's versatility, stating, "reMarkable Paper Pro Move is a new, flexible option for capturing your thoughts. It's big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way. Whether you're meeting at a conference, airport, or café, you're able to be fully in the moment during your conversation."

Wondering who this device is best suited for? Given the features, professionals such as architects, sales representatives, and journalists will find the Paper Pro Move particularly beneficial.

The reMarkable desktop app further enhances productivity by enabling users to review notes and upload documents, ensuring their workspace is always accessible.

Key specs and features

reMarkable Paper Pro Move features a 7.3-inch Canvas Color display, which, when paired with reMarkable's custom-developed Markers, offers an unparalleled digital writing experience. The digital ink appears almost instantaneously, with each pen stroke providing the right amount of friction, mimicking the feel of writing on paper. The display is designed to reflect natural light, reducing eye strain, and includes an adjustable reading light for reviewing work in low-light conditions.

Mats Herding Solberg, Chief Product Officer at reMarkable, highlights the device's portability, stating, "We created a device that belongs in your bag or jacket pocket — an everyday carry. It's like a classic journalist notepad, so you can get real work done while standing up and holding it in one hand. There's nothing else in the workspace like it."

Coming the device's design, it is both sleek and sustainable, crafted from anodized aluminum and textured glass. It boasts a battery life of up to two weeks, with the ability to gain three days of power from just 10 minutes of charging. Made from over 50% recycled metals, the Paper Pro Move is reMarkable's most environmentally friendly paper tablet to date.

On the software front, the device includes built-in templates such as grids, lines, and planners. The display rotates automatically when the device is turned sideways, providing additional space for writing. Notes can be converted into text with a single tap and sent via email directly from the device. The Connect subscription enhances the device's capabilities, offering exclusive templates and workbooks, as well as the ability to take and edit notes across devices. Unlimited cloud storage ensures that notes are always accessible, and the new handwriting search feature allows users to locate any note within seconds.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move is available for order on remarkable.com and through selected reseller partners. It is bundled with a Marker for $449, or a Marker Plus for $499. Customers can also add a Book Folio in polymer weave, Mosaic weave, or premium leather at a discounted rate. New users receive a 100-day free trial of the Connect subscription, which costs $2.99 per month thereafter, with the option to cancel at any time.

There's no word on India launch or availability at the time of this writing. Stay tuned for updates.