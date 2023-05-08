The cries of a newly-born baby on Sunday came as a pleasant interlude for worried refugees at Mantripukhri relief camp in Manipur's Imphal West district.

Pregnant mother Esther Hontah, 38, wife of DM College's Assistant Professor Sanlen Hontah, was rescued by Assam Rifles and brought to the camp, operated by the para-military force.

A team of doctors conducted the successful c-section delivery of the baby on Sunday and declared both mother and child healthy.

A defence spokesman said that nearly 3,000 refugees, including women and children, were sheltered in the Mantripukhri camp after the ethnic violence broke out in Imphal West district on May 3 and all, despite their distress, are elated and motivated to hear about the successful delivery birth.

The Hontahs wholeheartedly expressed their gratitude to the team of doctors and Assam Rifles for the aid and selfless support extended during the hard time for the family.

The Army and the Assam Rifles, which have been deployed since May 3 to provide security to the people in violence-hit Manipur, have rescued around 25,000 civilians of different communities in several districts and provided them shelter in their bases and garrisons.

(With inputs from IANS)