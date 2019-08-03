The competition between telcos isn't slowing down. It is a lucrative industry and the operator with the highest subscribers gain the biggest profits. In a bid to win over subscribers, telcos have resorted to extreme measures, offering competitive plans to suit users' daily data and calling needs. BSNL is upping the ante with its newly revised plan - Abhinandan-151.

BSNL's Abhinandan-151, needless to say, is a tribute to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan and has now been revised to offer 500MB extra data for the same plan. BSNL announced on Twitter that users will be able to get 1.5GB data per day with its Rs 151 prepaid plan in addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

While it sounds tempting, BSNL's Abhinandan-151 Plan has a tough competition ahead. Reliance Jio has been offering a similar plan with more or less the same advantage. Let's take a look at how the prepaid plans from both these telcos fair against each other.

Telcos BSNL Abhinandan-151 Plan Reliance Jio Rs 149 Plan Data per day 1.5GB 1.5GB Calls Unlimited Unlimited SMS per day 100 100 Validity 24 days 28 days

BSNL and Reliance Jio are going neck-to-neck with these plans, but the latter paces ahead with its 4G data offering as compared to BSNL's 3G limitation. The state-run carrier hasn't made the switch to 4G even when all major telcos in the country have. This is a major setback for those who want higher data speed.

But users who are already on BSNL's network can surely benefit from this Rs 151 prepaid plan. In case you're looking to switch and mobile data is a priority, Reliance Jio is a sound choice. There are affordable data plans, calls are unlimited in all of them, along with free SMS and national roaming. Airtel comes extremely close to Reliance Jio if we're talking about competition, so you can choose between the two.