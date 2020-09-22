Reliance Jio made the headlines once again with the introduction of new postpaid plans. Continuing its disruption in the Indian telco space, the Mukesh Ambani-led company launched new plans under its PostPaid Plus series. With plans starting as low as Rs 399, the JioPostpaid Plus has some competitive advantage over its rivals Airtel and Vodafone India.

If you're planning to change carriers and postpaid is your choice of plan, Reliance Jio's new offerings won't disappoint you. Here's a comparison of Reliance Jio's new Postpaid Plus plans against its closest competitor Airtel.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Postpaid plans

Reliance Jio offers five new postpaid plans, starting at Rs 399 and going all the way up to Rs 1,499 per month. Airtel also has four plans starting at Rs 499 going all the way up to Rs 1,599. There's a consistent difference of Rs 100 and Jio plans are cheaper by that amount. Let's see which telco has a better offer for users.

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 compares against Rs 499 plan by Airtel. Reliance Jio offers 75GB data per month, unlimited voice and SMS, 200GB data rollover, and free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Airtel, on the other hand, offers the same data and calling benefits as Jio, but offers only Amazon Prime membership for year.

Reliance Jio's next plan is Rs 599, which offers 100GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, 200GB data rollover, 1 additional SIM card with Family Plan, and free subscription to all OTT apps. Airtel's Rs 749 postpaid plan offers 125GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Amazon Prime subscription for free.

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 799 plan, which gives 150GB data, unlimited voice & SMS, 200GB data rollover, OTT subscriptions, 2 additional SIM cards with Family Plan. This plan compares with Rs Airtel's Rs 749 plan as well.

Reliance Jio and Airtel both have Rs 999 plans. Airtel offers 150GB monthly data while Jio offers 200GB data with 500GB rollover option and 3 additional SIM cards with Family Plan. Airtel offers 4 free family add-ons.

Finally, Reliance Jio offers Rs 1,499 monthly plan with 300GB monthly data, unlimited voice & SMS, unlimited data and voice in USA and UAE, and free OTT subscription. Airtel's matching plan costs Rs 1,599 per month, which offers unlimited data and calls. As for international callers, there's 200 free ISD minutes.

By comparison, Reliance Jio's plans are clearly better than that of Airtel.