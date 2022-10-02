Reliance Jio, the leading mobile service provider in India is moving a step forward, as it plans to launch a low-cost laptop at a price range of Rs.15,000, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the Reuters report, this new laptop will be aimed at enterprise customers such as schools and government institutes in the initial days of its launch.

The consumer launch of this 4G-enabled laptop is expected to happen within three months, and it will be followed by the rollout of a new 5G supporting device.

The report further noted that Reliance Jio has already partnered with Qualcomm and Microsoft for this new laptop which the company calls, JioBook.

Qualcomm will provide computing chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, while the Windows OS maker is expected to provide support for some apps.

The report revealed that this new laptop will have Jio's own JioOS operating system and apps can be downloaded from the JioStore.

An official announcement regarding the launch of this laptop has not yet been made by Jio yet.

"This will be as big as JioPhone," one of the people told Reuters.

The report also pointed out that the Jio Book will be manufactured locally by a company named Flex, and Reliance is aiming to sell hundreds of thousands of laptops by the end of this fiscal year.