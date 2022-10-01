Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday experienced several 5G use cases first-hand here, along with driving a car remotely and enjoying augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) via wearable devices.

Inaugurating the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, Modi visited several 5G pavilions and encouraged domestic startups to build 5G use cases.

At Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson's booth, Modi drove a car in Sweden via a 5G-enabled solution.

He also visited a booth of a consortium of nearly 100 domestic startups working towards developing 5G solutions to solve India's real-time problems across health care, education, disaster management etc.

At the Jio Pavilion, Modi witnessed the true 5G devices displayed at the pavilion and experienced the use cases through Jio Glass.

The Prime Minister also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology by a team of Jio engineers, and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery.

According to Modi, the country's wait for the 5G technology is over and the benefits of 'Digital India' will reach every village soon.

After a successful 5G spectrum auction, the country is likely to witness the roll out of the much awaited high speed 5G mobile services around Diwali.

Airtel showcases 5G Ambulance

Bharti Airtel on Saturday showcased a 5G-connected ambulance to transform primary health care in emergency situations, along with smart farming solutions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 5G official launch in the country.

The 5G ambulance, that can be built for around Rs 7-7.5 lakh, brings a hospital's emergency care to the patient. Airtel, Apollo Hospitals and Cisco have joined hands to build the 5G-connected ambulance.

The state-of-the-art 5G ambulance is equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit the patient health data to the hospital in real-time.

In addition, it is also equipped with onboard cameras, camera-based Headgear, and 'Bodyc Cams' for paramedic staff -- all connected to the ultra-fast and low latency Airtel 5G network. It will be further enabled with technologies like AR/VR, said the company.

The Airtel's 'Ambupod' technology provides health testing, immunisation and the doctor's connectivity in difficult-to-reach areas.

