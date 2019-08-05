The Economic times reported that about 12 companies have sent their expressions of interest to buy the RCom assets. However, Vodafone Idea was not in the list of suitors. As per the report, Deloitte will manage the bankruptcy process of RCom.
RCom's assets such as 14 broadcasting airwaves, 43,000 telecom towers housed under Reliance Infratel and some fiber and real estate assets are listed for sale. RCom will lose a major part of its present revenue after the license for 800 MHz 4G spectrums expires in 2021.
Airtel is eyeing RCom's assets in view of upcoming 5G plans after acquiring the airwaves. The company had faced a setback following the success of Jio, and is looking to revive its market share by buying RCom's airwaves.
According to the latest reports, a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management was in talks to buy Reliance Industries' Reliance Jio Infratel unit in a multi-stage deal.