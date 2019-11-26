Chennai Super Kings look to the most settled unit and this has been one of the main reasons behind their consistency over the years. They released only five players and will be looking at acquiring specific players for the role in the next season. MS Dhoni should be back at the helm and he would ideally want a sharper pace attack and hence, here in this article, we take a look at three players who could fit in perfectly with CSK.

Andrew Tye

The Australian bowler has been released by Kings XI Punjab and could be one of the possible picks for CSK. On a sluggish pitch at Chepauk, Tye could be a handy proposition especially with his plethora of variations and hence, he could be used by Dhoni, more so in the place of Dwayne Bravo - who has not been at his best in the recent few months.

Tye has good enough experience in the IPL and will be a good pick if the conditions are slow and sluggish it will be a very good pick.

Piyush Chawla

The leggie had been an important member for Kolkata Knight Riders, but he has been released by the franchise which then makes him a lucrative option for CSK. The conditions in Chennai could assist Chawla and he can forge a brilliant partnership with Harbhajan Singh. Also, when CSK plays away from home, he can be used by Dhoni as an attacking option and his experience in the IPL can come in very handy.

Chawla's inclusion will be a good move as it will Dhoni one attacking option, both in the powerplay overs as well as in the middle phase of the innings.

Marcus Stoinis

The all-rounder fits in perfectly with the ethos of Chennai Super Kings and hence, could be slotted in if the management wants to keep him in the reserves as a cover for Shane Watson, who is well past his prime and might not be able to play all the matches.

Stoinis can open the innings, is a good prospect with the ball and is also a safe fielder - the attributes which MS Dhoni likes and hence, we could well see the Australia don the yellow colour.