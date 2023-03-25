RRR is roaring high on success, after bagging back-to-back global awards. Recently SS Rajamouli's film RRR's song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar for Best original song. making India shine Internationally. And today is indeed a very special day it has been exactly a year since SS Rajamouli's historical drama RRR was released in theatres

The period drama featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR as two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

RRR completes one year!

RRR brought immense pride to the country after winning some outstanding Golden globe and Oscars. The movie witnessed a phenomenal box office run not only in India but also globally.

On its first anniversary of RRR, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya took to Twitter and expressed his excitement about the milestone.

He penned a beautiful gratifying note thanking moviegoers for showering the film with love.

He wrote, "Today is deeply emotional as it marks the completion of 1 year since the release of RRR and the most glorious 365 days of uninterrupted celebrations. Cut back to 2107, the very idea of featuring two of the country's biggest stars in one film sparked immense excitement in me and among everyone. Among the number of mind-bending sequences in the movie, one sequence which stood out and created a wave across the globe is 'Naatu Naatu;. We all were obviously expecting a dance number, but I sure wasn't able to imagine the context and the 'HOW'. When Baba narrated the face-off sequence and the set-up, I was psyched out of my mind. As a crew member, I couldn't wait to show this to everyone on the big screen and simultaneously, as an audience, I couldn't wait to watch it on the big screen!"

Probably the most eventful year in my life. From the release of RRR to the Oscars. Will forever cherish this ❤️ #1YearOfHistoricalRRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/P9NELbT1KL — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 25, 2023

Talking about Naatu Naatu he wrote, "This power-packed dance number was like a movie by itself for me. Keeravaani Babai's messy and electrifying tunes coupled with Bhairava's final touch to the programming gave us goosebumps. After being energised by the magic of the audio,( programmed by Jeevan garu and Siddhu and sung by bhairava and Rahul) began the visual rampage of Prem Master. Once our brilliant actors My Tarak Anna and My brother Charan entered the sets, we quickly realised something big was in the making. Their blazing dance, the magical choreography, the pulsating music, and the overall vibe, the way all the elements complemented each other, made us believe that the theatres were going to be on fire. Without a Doubt!"

It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls.



This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout. ❤️ #1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/hLglDr774F — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 25, 2023

Fans have taken to Twitter and shared clips and videos from the film RRR.

#1YearOfHistoricalRRR trends on Twitter as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus ft Jr NTR and Ram Charan clocks a year.

Take a look

The phrase "Walked Away with All The Accolades" Will Remain In History Of Cinema.



Totally Shattered ? Giving Goosebumps For Ones & Nightmares For Another At Same Time ⚡



#Ramcharan defending his co-star forever will be the pinnacle of Wingmanship#1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/Xpk0kOlNyY — Ram Charan??? (@Charan151515) March 25, 2023

1 Year For This Amazing Mind blowing Beautiful reviews ??#1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/hu4xR2TuVU — ????? ??™⚡ (@SidduTweetzz) March 25, 2023

One year for this sequence in theatres ❤️‍?#1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/e9M16M5rof — Ponile Mowa ? (@ponilemova) March 25, 2023

Awards won by RRR

RRR broke barriers earlier this month by becoming the first Indian production to win an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song won composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose their maiden Oscars. The song was also performed live at the 95th Academy Awards.

Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, the film won in two categories – Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards this year saw RRR win in four categories – Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), Best Stunts, Best Action Film, and Best International Film.

SS Rajamouli received the Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. RRR also received the top honour in the Best International Film category at the Saturn Awards 2022.

WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani)



Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir) — Boston Society of Film Critics (@TheBSFC) December 11, 2022

We can also present our top 10 films of 2022, a list generated by contributions by our entire voting body. pic.twitter.com/JTIV2YVnH4 — Austin Film Critics Association (@ATXFilmCritics) January 11, 2023

National Board of Review Awards 2022 - Top 10 films of the Year. Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards 2022 - Best Non-English Language Film. Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 - Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Soundtrack. Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 - Best International Feature Film.

The 2022 #GeorgiaFilmCritics Award for Best International Film goes to...



RRR@RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ccQ7Q1oAox — Georgia Film Critics (@gafilmcritics) January 13, 2023

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has a story written by Vijayendra Prasad. The fictional period drama is about two Telugu revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the two roles, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.