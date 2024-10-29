Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have often gardened headlines for their personal lives. Be it going on vacation together, or commenting on each other's pictures, the couple never shied away from professing their love and indulging in social media PDA and dishing out romantic goals.

For long, fans have been anticipating that Arjun and Malaika would take the plunge and get married.

In the last few months, there have been reports that Malaika and Arjun have called it quits. However, the couple never officially spoke about their split.

On Monday, actor Arjun Kapoor finally broke his silence on his relationship status with Malaika Arora. Arjun Kapoor attended the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his forthcoming film Singham Again.

Several videos and clips from the event have gone viral. A clip that has gone viral shows a fan from the crowd quizzing Arjun about his relationship. A man from the crowd asked Arjun about Malaika.

The crowd started chanting Malaika's name and asked how she was in Marathi, Arjun smiled and replied, "Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo." ( I am single).

Rohit Shetty and Tiger Shroff were seen laughing along with the crowd.

Netizens reacted to Arjun's announcement about his singlehood.

A user wrote, "I like the way he said it out loud in a casual way without fussing and lying about it. Breakups happen. It has nothing to do with a person's character. Sometimes people fall out of love. It's normal."

However, on Tuesday, Malaika was spotted at the airport in an all-white airport. Netizens speculated that she was going on a solo trip.

Work front

Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist in Singham Again, marking his debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Other new entries in the franchise this year include Tiger as ACP Satya Bali and Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, Ajay, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise their unforgettable characters.