The emotions and feelings of women are very different when compared to men. Men will be very open in their relationships, while women will be a little shy to accept that she is in relation with a man, even though there are exceptions. However, there is a section of women who is afraid of falling into a relationship, and they will be even very scared to admit that they are in love. It might be due to various reasons which include, commitment phobia, fear of being heartbroken, and sometimes due to bitter experiences in a past relationship.

But listen, men, do not get disheartened. There are certain signs which will help you to know whether she really loves you or not, and they are mentioned below.

She will be always there for you

This is undoubtedly the first and foremost sign which will help you to know that a girl or woman, let she be married or unmarried, is loving you. Sometimes, she will not accept that she cares for you, but she will be available to erase your sorrows all the time.

Men should realize that action speaks louder than words. If she is spending her much valuable time for you, that too without any hesitation, it means that she is in love with you. It also indicates that she has deep feelings for you, but she is afraid to admit it for one reason or another.

She will not talk about commitment

Another crucial sign is that the girl may never talk about commitment. It might be due to her inner conflict.

She loves you deeply, but she will be in a dilemma about the future, and it might be hindering her to accept the fact that she really adores you. Sometimes, women may not even allow you to see her, due to extreme fear factors, and the real reason behind this apprehension depends from person to person.

She gets angry and nervous on certain conversations

Yes, this is another crucial sign that she loves you. Anger and nervousness come with love. A woman who loves you will not have any hesitation to shout at you. If you are conversing via digital means, she will threaten you that you will be blocked in messenger or WhatsApp. But this threat will be just mere threats, and in all probabilities, she will not do it.

Even if she blocks you via online communication mediums, she will soon unblock it. To check this sign, talk to her about some other girl you know, and within seconds, you will witness that mood swing in her words and mannerisms.

She will not be much expressive

Even if a girl is not expressive to you, it does not mean that she is not loving you. She might be having a fear of rejection, or sometimes, she will be thinking about the repercussions of falling into a relationship.

She cares for you

Last, but not least, this is another crucial sign that she loves you to the fullest. For example, if you are a chain smoker, she will often talk about the ill effects of smoking and will ask to stop the habit.

If you inform her that you smoked one cigarette, she will become angry, and it clearly indicates the care she has for you.

If you find all the above signs in the girl you know, she might be loving you in all probabilities. However, there are certain friends who may also show the same care and affection, but friends will not be bothered if you talk to another girl or if you smoke.