Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur on January 10. The couple, who opted for a Christian wedding, hosted pre-wedding festivities for their family and close friends.

Ira's cousins, Zayn Marie and Imran Khan, and Aamir's former wife, Kiran Rao, among others, attended the pre-wedding festivities.

Before the grand wedding, Ira and Nupur registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3.

Rekha and Hema Malini pose for paparaazi

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai and who's who from the industry graced the presence putting their best fashion foot forward.

Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif among others looked graceful in ethnic outfits.

At one end, Jaya Bachchan posed with her daughter Shweta Bachchan she was once again miffed with the paparazzo.

Sonali then joined Jaya and Shweta for the photo-ops and after schooling the photogs Jaya greeted the paps with a smile.

On the other hand, Hema Malini pulled Rekha for photo-ops. While posing Rekha was seen rubbing Hema Malini's hands and also kissed her on the forehead.

The evergreen beauties of Bollywood looked elegant in traditional outfits.

Several photos and videos of Hema Malini and Rekha have surfaced online.

Rekha hugs Saira Banu

Another video shows, Rekha, Hema Malini and Saira Banu posing together. In the clip that has now gone viral, Rekha was seen pecking a kiss on Saira's cheek and also hugged her warmly.

Who wore what

For the event, Rekha wore a bright pink and golden saree and she paired it with a piece of heavy jewellery. Hema Malini wore a pastel saree. Saira Banu looked ethereal in lovely in a blue salwar as usual.

Netizens flocked to social media and shared the fondness these three veteran actors share.

A user mentioned, "Hema Malini soooo graceful and minimalistic beauty.."

Another mentioned, "They are timeless beauty.."

The third one averred, "Rekha is doing show off, Hema Malini and Saira Banu are class.."

Neetu heaps praise on Rekha and Hema Malini during the recent episode of Koffee With Karan

During Koffee With Karan, Neetu Kapoor spoke about her camaraderie with Rekha.

Neetu Kapoor said, "I really don't know how it started. She was just a very friendly person. She is a very sweet and warm person. She would just drop by without informing me. So, she was just like one of those girls, and she was very funny. She would do a lot of mimicry."

Zeenat Aman added, "She [Rekha] came to my home on Nepean Sea Road."

Neetu Kapoor spoke about Hema Malini as well. Neetu said, "She [Hema] is very open; she is very frank; she is unaffected and pure."

Rekha's glorious career

Rekha is best known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila.

About Hema Malini's films

She is known for her stint in Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.