Decades have passed but the relationship between Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha; will always remain one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of all times. Even though back in the days, Rekha had spoken a lot about this relationship, as we have all grown older and more mature, she doesn't anymore. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya have majorly maintained a stoic silence on the entire matter.

However, when it comes to the children, Rekha still doesn't mind showing her affection. The Khoobsurat actress has always had some of the greatest things to say about Aishwarya Rai even after she turned into the Bachchan bahu. On the other hand, Rekha's affection for Abhishek is not hidden from anybody either. Both, Abhishek and Aishwarya too, have always been warm and cordial to Rekha 'maa'.

Why is that?

As per reports, both Aishwarya and Abhishek want to let bygones be bygones and bear no ill towards Rekha. The duo has not only been respectable towards their parents' co-star but also don't care about what had happened in the past. Furthermore, since the affection that Rekha showers on is so pure and warm, the duo is left with no option but to reciprocate the same way.

It was Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja once that Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya bumped into Rekha. Aishwarya asked Aaradhya to greet the actress and say 'namaste' which she did. And Rekha showered Aaradhya with a tight hug and lots of kisses.

When Rekha spoke about Jaya

It was in one interview of Filmfare in 1984 that Rekha indirectly took a dig at Jaya. She had said, "No one cares what I have to say. I am the other woman na? Parents are also embarrassed. Which parents will not be when their son has an affair? And image ki baat hai na. No one looks inside. The other party has this cute bechari image which fits beautifully. The impression is good na? I am free. The other person can't do that. Can't leave him and go away."