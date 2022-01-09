The makers of Acharya have no intentions to change the controversial line from 'Saana Kaastam' song which has offended a section of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) from Telangana.

Lyricist Bhaskarbatla, who wrote Saanam Kastam song, said that the number does not insult community or profession. "If they read the full lyrics of the song, it will be clear that we are not trying to insult any particular community or profession. Right after the allegedly "objectionable" line, comes the repartee from Regina, "Nee abaddham kuda andhangaunde," which clearly calls out the comment on the RMPs as a lie. Why are they taking offense to only one part of that playful exchange without reading the closing line of the piece? Please read the paragraph as a whole," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

He added that every word might offend if dissected every line in a song and people should understand the intention behind the lyrics. "As lyricists, sometimes we use puns. People should not be so touchy and allow us to showcase our creativity," Bhaskarbatla adds.

What is the Controversy All About?

In the forthcoming film Acharya, the song is shot on Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra. In the number, there is a line "Ededo nimurochani kurrollu RMPlu avuthunnaru (loosely translates to "Teenage boys are becoming RMPs just to get a chance to touch me") which has not gone well with the RMP.

The RMPs have filed cases against the makers of Chiranjeevi-starrer in many parts of the state over the objectionable lines. "RMPs work tirelessly in villages to serve the people and they have shown us like desperate perverts who are trying to touch women. We will not tolerate such an insult to our profession and we demand that the makers of Acharya remove the reference to RMPs from the song," the daily quoted Venkat Reddy, President, Telangana RMP & PMP Vaidyula Sangam, as saying.

The song is sung by Revanth and Geetha Madhuri and Mani Sharma has composed the music.