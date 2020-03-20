Actresses often get cyber bullied. While some can deal it with ease, at the snap of their fingers, some just cannot take it, and instead get depressed. They either given some hard hitting replies or vanish from social media forever. One of such actresses who couldn't take cyber bullying at all, is Regina Cassandra.

The Subramanyam for Sale actress has a lot of fan following on various social media platforms. But she never chooses to interact with any of her fans on those platforms. Regina spoke to an entertainment portal, where she revealed that she is 'not so comfortable' when it comes to interactions on social media.

The actress said, "I love to socialise with fans on social media. It is not like I don't like to interact...the only thing is that the cyber bullying out there affects me. Whereas for me, my mental peace is very much important."

Regina Cassandra said she always loves being positive, and she has always received positive feedback for her performance. But she stresses that negativity is something she just cannot take.

The actress, currently, is busy shooting for Nene Na... which is a thriller. She has bagged some back to back flops in her kitty and is desperate to bag a hit now. Also, she has been roped in for a special number in Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva's Acharya.

"When I post a photo, I get 10k positive comments and even there is one negative comment also, I just cannot take it anymore. So I chose not to put myself in a position where I start reading comments and get more analytical and start being introspective," said the actress.

She even said that she liked those good old days when there was no media at all, where lives of actors were mystery and there was a mysterious disconnect. Though this idea sounds great, it is not so easy that something like that happens now.