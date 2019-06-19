Popular southern actress Regina Cassandra has given enough clue about her engagement on social media, but she has kept the named details about her fiancée, who she is going to tie the knot soon.

The relationship status of Regina Cassandra has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. It is rumoured that the actress has already got engaged in a private ceremony and her wedding will take place soon.

According to the buzz, Regina Cassandra's engagement ceremony happened secretly on June 13, 2019. She would enter the new phase of her life after completing all the existing projects that she has committed. But she has not made an official confirmation about her impending wedding.

All the fans of Regina Cassandra are eagerly waiting to know that the lucky guy with who she will tie the knot. wondering about her mystery man. The actress was linked with her co-stars like Sundeep Kishan and Sai Dharam Tej. But all of them denied the reports saying that they were just good friends. Now, who her fiancée is - is a million dollar question, which only she can answer.

It should be recalled here that back in July 2016, Regina Cassandra had surprised her fans, by tweet a picture and writing, "Guys need ur blessings on this auspicious day. sorry, it had to be like this.. I wish I could tell u who the guy is.. but that shall be revealed soon. I can't wait for U guys to see him!!! didn't think I'd be this ecstatic to get hitched (sic)."

Regina Cassandra made her acting debut with Tamil movie Kanda Naal Mudhal in 2005. She has starred in 28 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi in the last one and half decade. She has five projects like Nenjam Marappathillai, Party, Kallapart, Evaru and Kasada Thapara in her kitty.