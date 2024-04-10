Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is busy with father duties. Ace cricketer Yuvraj retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019, after serving Indian cricket for 17 long years. Recently, a video of Yuvraj Singh's doppelganger went viral that shows the man kissing his girlfriend.

Is Yuvraj Singh kissing another girl? Viral video sparks debate

The video was shared on Instagram, by the handle Instant Bollywood'. The post was captioned, "Same Same But Different. Yuvi paji ka doppelganger."

As soon as Yuvraj Singh's video went viral netizens found stark similarities and got confused and zoomed to check whether he was Yuvi or someone else.

A section of netizens thought the man who was kissing his wife/girlfriend was Orry.

While some thought it was Yuvraj with some other girl.

A few years back, Yuvraj had posed with his doppelganger.

In 2019, Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket

Yuvraj had to call it quits without any fanfare or a farewell game.

Talking about his retirement, Yuvraj said he doesn't regret not getting a big send-off, just like some of his teammates, but feels that players who have served the national team for a long time should be given some sort of recognition when they decide to retire.

Yuvraj added, "I don't think I'm a legend. I've played the game with integrity but I didn't play much Test cricket. Legendary players are those who have good Test records. For giving somebody a farewell, that's not for me to decide, that's for BCCI to decide.

"I just felt that the way they managed me towards the end of my career was very unprofessional. But looking back at a couple of great players like Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, also very badly mismanaged. So it is part of Indian cricket, I had seen it in the past and I was not really surprised," Yuvraj had told sportskeeda.

"But in the future, anybody who has played for India for a long time and has been through tough situations, you should definitely honour him.

"Give him that respect, somebody like Gautam Gambhir, who has won two World Cups for us. Sehwag, who has been the biggest match-winner after Sunil Gavaskar in Tests. VVS, Zaheer, also," said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India from 2003 to 2017. He scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.55 in ODIs with 14 hundreds and 52 fifties, and took 111 wickets at 38.68 apiece.

In 2007, Yuvraj showed his big tournament mentality when he hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in Durban during the first-ever World T20. Yuvraj was player of the tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup and played a key role in the World Twenty20 triumph in 2007.

On the personal front, model-actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh welcomed their second child, a baby girl dew months ago. The couple revealed that they have named their daughter Aura and added that their family is now complete.

Sharing an adorable family picture, they wrote in the caption, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016.

