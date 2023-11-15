Bollywood actor Nana Patekar often grabs headlines for his statements. The veteran actor made a comeback to films after being accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in India. The actor is currently shooting for his next project in Varanasi. However, an unpleasant incident from the set where Nana is busy shooting has stirred the internet.

The actor has once again hogged the limelight for his behaviour in public. A video viral shows Nana smacking a fan on the head.

Nana Patekar whacks a fan who approached him for a selfie leaves internet fuming with rage

Nana was shooting for an important scene, and a little fan approached the actor for a selfie. Nana lost his cool and smacked the fan on the back of his head angrily before on-set security escorted the fan away from the actor. Nana then gestured to the fan with his finger.

A user wrote, "Would this make Nana Patekar the most arrogant and angry celebrity? Or does someone else beat him to it? (Imagine, he actually slapped a fan hard!!)..."

A section of netizens dragged actress Tanushree Dutta, who had famously accused Nana of sexual misconduct during the Me Too movement.

"Tanushree Dutta ab galat nahi lagti hai (Tanushree Dutta does not seem wrong now)," read one comment.

Another averred, "Or would it be a movie scene shoot?"

The third one said, "When he doesnt remind himself "Control".."

Work front

Nana Patekar was last seen in the film The Vaccine War, director Vivek Agnihotri's follow-up to his smash hit The Kashmir Files. The film marked the actor's first theatrical release since 2018 when he appeared as a villain in the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala.