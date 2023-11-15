Bollywood's rumoured couples always grab headlines, and though they try to dodge media they are often spotted getting clicked, or trying hard to not disclose their relationship. While some couples indulged in PDA. One such couple Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were a constant at every Kapoor gathering, Diwali parties and other events. The duo made their relationship official in 2020, however, parted ways this year.

Merely a few months after their break-up, Aadar revealed the new woman he is now dating. Recently, he attended cousin Kareena Kapoor's Diwali party, hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend, which left social media users wondering to this was quick.

Aadar made his relationship Instagram official

Aadar is now dating entrepreneur and wellness coach, Alekha Advani. Taking to Instagram, he posted a close-up image of them holding hands and wrote, "Light of my life (sic)", with a red heart.

Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni teased him by commenting, "I can't wait to meet ur "light"

A user wrote, "Kapooro k laundo ko ladkiya ghumana aur fir break up kar dena hi aata he...( Kapoor guys play with girl's emotions)..

The second one mentioned, "Damn just kapoor khandaan things..."

Netizens slammed Aadar for moving on too quickly. They also dragged Ranbir Kapoor into this and said that 'cheating runs in the family.'

Amid Aadar Jain's new relationship, a new post has surfaced on Reddit where Alekha wrote about 'third wheeling' when Aadar and Tara when they were together.

Alekha third wheeling between Tara and Aadar

A throwback picture on Reddit shows Alekha mentioning Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain in an old Instagram Story. Alekha had shared a selfie along with Aadar and Tara from the time they were dating, and wrote in the caption, "Always the third wheel."

Who is Alekha Advani?

Alekha Advani is the founder of Way Well, which is a Mumbai-based community which is dedicated to curating wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats. She is a graduate from Cornell Hotel School, New York, where she earned a degree in Hotel Administration.

About Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara recently confirmed her single status in an interview with News18. She never confirmed her relationship.

Aadar debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, while Tara made her debut in Student of the Year 2.