Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be launched as Redmi Y2 in India

Xiaomi is hosting a product launch event to unveil a selfie-centric phone later this week on June 7. But, there is no official word on the name of the device. Rumours are rife that it will be the Redmi S2 while others as saying that it will be rebranded as Redmi Y2 in India.

Now, a reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal citing reliable sources has claimed on Twitter that Xiaomi which sells Redmi S2 in China, will indeed retail it as Redmi Y2 in India. He further added that the company intends to offer it in three colours—dark grey, gold and rose gold.

Also, the Redmi Y2 is expected to come in two configurations—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Considering the specifications and price pattern of previous Xiaomi phones in India, the information provided by Agarwal looks legit.

For those unaware, the highlight of the upcoming Redmi Y2 is its front-camera. It houses a 16MP front camera with AI-powered Smart Beauty editing tools, which allows users to make adjustments to facial tones, erase scars and also add filters such as funny masks to make more appealing to be posted on social media platforms.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 comes with a 5.99-inch 18:9 display up front and a vertically aligned dual camera set up along with iPhone-style antenna lines at the back

On the rear side, it houses a dual-camera 12MP+5MP with LED flash and full HD video recording capability. With two snappers, the device will offer popular Bokeh effect mode. For instance, when a user takes a shot using Xiaomi device, the device's primary camera takes a high-quality sharp image of the subject, while secondary snapper captures in-depth information of the subject's surrounding and de-focuses the background, to make it look blurry.

Redmi Y2 India price revealed: Xiaomi's selfie phone coming in these colours and storage variants

Other stipulated specifications include a 5.9-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass, Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Amazon India has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will be available exclusively on its e-commerce site.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2:

Model Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2
Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
  • Brightness: 450 nits
  • NTSC colour gamut: 70.8%
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9
Processor 14nm 64 class 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 3GB/4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB + up to 256GB via microSD card
Camera
  • Main: 12MP with LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), F/2.2 aperture + 5MP
  • Front: 16MP with LED flash
Battery 3,080mAh
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM (nano+nano+ microSD), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, micro USB port
Dimensions 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1 mm
Weight 170g
Colours Rose gold, Champagne gold, Platinum silver
Price
  • 3GB RAM+ 32GB: ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649)
  • 4GB RAM+ 64GB: ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848)

