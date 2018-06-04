Xiaomi is hosting a product launch event to unveil a selfie-centric phone later this week on June 7. But, there is no official word on the name of the device. Rumours are rife that it will be the Redmi S2 while others as saying that it will be rebranded as Redmi Y2 in India.

Now, a reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal citing reliable sources has claimed on Twitter that Xiaomi which sells Redmi S2 in China, will indeed retail it as Redmi Y2 in India. He further added that the company intends to offer it in three colours—dark grey, gold and rose gold.

Also, the Redmi Y2 is expected to come in two configurations—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Considering the specifications and price pattern of previous Xiaomi phones in India, the information provided by Agarwal looks legit.

For those unaware, the highlight of the upcoming Redmi Y2 is its front-camera. It houses a 16MP front camera with AI-powered Smart Beauty editing tools, which allows users to make adjustments to facial tones, erase scars and also add filters such as funny masks to make more appealing to be posted on social media platforms.

On the rear side, it houses a dual-camera 12MP+5MP with LED flash and full HD video recording capability. With two snappers, the device will offer popular Bokeh effect mode. For instance, when a user takes a shot using Xiaomi device, the device's primary camera takes a high-quality sharp image of the subject, while secondary snapper captures in-depth information of the subject's surrounding and de-focuses the background, to make it look blurry.

It is not confirmed but the price is supposedly

Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM &

Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB Variant.

Let's see if it is correct or not!#Xiaomi#XiaomiIndia#Mi#MiIndia#Redmi#RedmiY2#XiaomiRedmiY2 — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) June 1, 2018

Other stipulated specifications include a 5.9-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass, Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Amazon India has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will be available exclusively on its e-commerce site.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2:

Model Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2 Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC colour gamut: 70.8% OS Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 64 class 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 12MP with LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), F/2.2 aperture + 5MP

Front: 16MP with LED flash Battery 3,080mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM (nano+nano+ microSD), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, micro USB port Dimensions 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1 mm Weight 170g Colours Rose gold, Champagne gold, Platinum silver Price 3GB RAM+ 32GB: ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649)

4GB RAM+ 64GB: ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.