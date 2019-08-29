Xiaomi launched the most anticipated Redmi Note 8 series in China on Thursday. The Redmi Note 8 series comprising of two variants that include Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro was revealed to the public, putting an end to all the rumours and speculations.

The developers of the Redmi Note 8 series have equipped the smartphones with some of the most advanced camera sensors, gaming boosters, and audio rockers. Following the ongoing competition to embed the highest megapixel sensors in the rear cameras, Xiaomi has proved its supremacy over its competitors by integrating Redmi Note 8 Pro with the latest 64MP sensor.

With the launch of the device in China, Indian fans are going crazy over the features provided by the smartphone, especially for the price point it comes in. The major question arising in the minds of the tech-savvy fans is the launch date and the pricing for the device in the Indian market.

Calming down the enthusiasts, Manu Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India tweeted through his handle stating that the Redmi Note 8 series will be launched in India within eight weeks.

Commenting on the tweet, some of the fans have shown their dismay citing it as a promotional stunt for creating hype ahead of the Redmi Note 8 series launch in India.

Assuming the tweet where Manu Jain clarified to his followers that the delay in the launch of the device in India was because of the certification and testing process, Xiaomi might be planning to launch the Redmi Note 8 series just before the Flipkart Big Billion Sale to boost the interest of the buyers.

Closing down the discussion on the hype for the Redmi Note 8 series launch in India, Here is what the series offers:

Equipping the Redmi Note 8 Pro with the latest MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, Xiaomi has created a benchmark for the smartphone manufacturers. The Redmi Note 8 Pro starting at RMB 1,399 is expected to be launched in India at around Rs 14,000 for its 6GB/64GB storage configuration. The device will be launched in two other storage variants that include 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB which will be priced approximately at Rs 16,000 and 18,000, respectively.

The phone will come with a 64MP primary camera with three other cameras that include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth-sensing lens. The rear camera module will also include the fingerprint scanner. It will host a 20MP selfie shooter in the front.

The device will be boosted with a 4500mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging support through a USB Type-C charging port.

Redmi Note 8 on the other hand, will be having almost the same battery and secondary camera configurations with a slight change in the primary camera and the display. Redmi Note 8 will host a 6.3-inch display having a 90 precent screen-to-body ratio. It will come with a 48MP primary camera sensor in the rear and a 13MP selfie shooter.

Hosting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, the device is claimed to be optimized for fast processing. The Redmi Note 8 is expected to be priced at around Rs 10,000 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. The other two variants will have storage configurations of 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB which are expected to be priced at about Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000 respectively.