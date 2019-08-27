Redmi has created a buzz in the market with its plans to launch the most-awaited Redmi Note editions in China on August 29. It announced the launch of its budget-friendly smartphones, Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro, amidst the game-play of hype-building tricks, tweets and leaks.

Redmi's Note series has been the biggest market seller in India due to its features like battery life, affordability and performance and the most important of all, value for money. Redmi has flawlessly adapted to the interests of the younger generation by improving the camera designs and style of all the newer segment smartphones. With the new Note series, the company is trying to break its own record of selling more than two crore phones from the segment.

Ahead of the launch in China, Redmi has confirmed some specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Here is a brief of what the new smartphones will bring out for the crowd:

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi has confirmed that the latest Note Pro version will be a gaming-centric device, integrating the latest MediaTek Helio G90T chipset on its board. Redmi confirms the device to be the first of its kind to host the new chipset. The battery being the USP of the Note series, the device will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery which will come with an 18W power adapter for fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be the first phone to sport the most awaited 64MP camera by implementing Samsung's new ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. So, considering the latest upgrades, we can expect the quad-camera to have a primary, an ultrawide, a telephoto and a depth sensor lens.

Redmi Note 8

The more affordable Redmi Note 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset. The variations on the RAM and memory were not clarified by the company but by focusing on Redmi's upgrades, we can assume that the device will come with about 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

There will be a slight downgrade in the camera as the Redmi Note 8 will embed a 48MP sensor in its quad-camera setup. The rest of the disclosed features of Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are same.

Redmi is all set to break the market with its launches and compete giants like Realme, Vivo and Oppo to beat them in their own game.