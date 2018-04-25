Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 5 series in February in India, but it's been really frustrating for prospective consumers to get their hands on the device, as the flash sales, despite being hosted twice a week, get over within a few seconds. Now, the company has opened 24-hour sale on April 25 in India.
The open sale is already live and will close today midnight 11:59 pm. However, buyers can shop for the Redmi Note 5 only on Mi.com. It is available in two configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage — for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively
With decent specifications and cost-effective price-tag, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 [review] is one of the best budget smartphones in the market.
For those unaware, the Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.
After Redmi Note 5 open sale, it would be great if Xiaomi hosts a similar sale for Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is actually more popular among customers in India.
The company has to scale up the production or else consumers will go for rival brands such as feature-rich Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 [hands-on review], which falls in the same price range and offers similar specifications and a big 5,000mAh battery.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5:
|Models
|Redmi Note 5
|Redmi Note 5 Pro
|Display
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|OS
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Processor
|14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 512
|RAM + storage configuration
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|180g
|181g
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Price
|
|
Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.