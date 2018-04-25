Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 5 series in February in India, but it's been really frustrating for prospective consumers to get their hands on the device, as the flash sales, despite being hosted twice a week, get over within a few seconds. Now, the company has opened 24-hour sale on April 25 in India.

The open sale is already live and will close today midnight 11:59 pm. However, buyers can shop for the Redmi Note 5 only on Mi.com. It is available in two configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage — for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively

With decent specifications and cost-effective price-tag, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 [review] is one of the best budget smartphones in the market.

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

After Redmi Note 5 open sale, it would be great if Xiaomi hosts a similar sale for Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is actually more popular among customers in India.

The company has to scale up the production or else consumers will go for rival brands such as feature-rich Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 [hands-on review], which falls in the same price range and offers similar specifications and a big 5,000mAh battery.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5:

Models Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 512 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 180g 181g Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : Rs 9,999

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : Rs 9,999 Model 2 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 11,999 Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 13,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 13,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999

