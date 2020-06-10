Xiaomi has given yet another budget smartphone offering a much-needed upgrade, but only in Spain for now. This gives the global markets an early look at what's in the offing. If you've been planning a budget smartphone purchase, the all-new Redmi 9 could be a good reason to not rush and wait for its arrival in your respective country. But Xiaomi is yet to reveal the global launch date of the Redmi 9, which means the wait could be longer.

Redmi 9 is the latest offering in the company's popular budget-focused smartphone series. The smartphone brings modern design, quad cameras and more at a competitive price range. Following the success of its Redmi Note 9 series, the all-new Redmi 9 will give buyers a choice if the budget requirements aren't met.

Redmi 9: What's new?

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a tiny notch on the top and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by Helio G80 chipset, which might change depending on the markets the smartphone arrives, paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and microSD card support.

Xiaomi Redmi 9's biggest USP is the camera setup, which combines a 13 MP f/2.2 main camera, 8 MP f/2.2 118-degrees FoV ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP f/2.4 macro shooter and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP f/2.0 selfie snapper.

Another noteworthy feature is the massive 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support but a 10W charger comes in the box. There's a USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside 3.5mm audio jack. With all these features, the Redmi 9 starts at €149 (roughly Rs 12,800) for the base model and €179 (around Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM variant. There's no word on when the smartphone might launch in India, but the demand for budget phones in the country could persuade the Chinese tech giant to bring it sooner than later.