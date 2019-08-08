Xiaomi has refreshed its smartphone portfolio to bring some worthy upgrades in the Note-series as well as the Y-series. How could it possibly let its ultra-affordable series out to dry? The Redmi 7A is the refreshed version of the Redmi 6A on all fronts, giving a bang for the buck to consumers. But does it truly live up to the expectations of the masses? Let's find out.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is easily one of the top recommendations in the sub-Rs 7,000 category. With a price tag of Rs 6,999, the Redmi 7A is designed to attract the masses. At that price point, the handset competes against the likes of Realme C2, Samsung Galaxy A10, Infinix Smart 3 Plus and one of its own - Redmi Go. Xiaomi Redmi 7A joins the crowd but remains unique in its own ways - mostly by giving consumers what matters the most.

Here's a look at what the Redmi 7A is made up of before we jump to the review:

Display: 5.45-inch HD display Camera: 12MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core 2GHz RAM: 2GB Storage: 16GB Battery: 4,000mAh OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

The ultra-affordable segment has gotten fierce with entries like Infinix Smart 3 Plus featuring triple rear cameras and Realme C2 boasting a flamboyant design. So it's no longer giving the basic features to win over consumers anymore.

Thankfully, Redmi 7A makes good on some of those fronts. The design may be a tad classic, complete with those thick bezels and a mono-tone back. But we learned that the Redmi 7A is more impressive in the core than in the looks department.

The polycarbonate back on the Redmi 7A is robust and keeps smudges at bay. The phone is compact and handy, just like any phone is supposed to be. Single-hand use with the Redmi 7A was never a problem through the review process. The display hasn't been changed much from the previous generation, but it gets the job done. The brightness is one area where Xiaomi could have improved, especially while using it under the sun.

What I loved the most about the design of Redmi 7A is its splash-proof coating. Given the sudden change in weather, regular showers and rains in some parts of India, this feature has been welcoming. I did not have to worry too much about safeguarding the Redmi 7A during the commute. It handled splashes pretty well, so kudos there.

The display shows balanced colours, especially on the screen wallpapers. The photos you click are a different story. The 12MP rear camera works its way through some hardships to deliver acceptable results. Shooting during the day or in a good lighting area is the best way to use Redmi 7A's camera. In low-light, the camera tends to struggle with focusing and then in details once the image is captured. There is a night mode that does little to help, but it's asking too much from a budget smartphone.

The camera is equipped with a host of different modes, accessible under "Scene". From shooting fireworks to night portrait and sunset, Redmi 7A is trained to give its best shot. The camera is one of the strongest suits for the Redmi 7A, which works as well as its rivals if not better. The selfies turned out to be fine, not great, but fine - just enough to keep your social media presence alive. I would still bet my money on Redmi 7 (review) for better cameras.

Check out some camera samples shot from Redmi 7A below:

The camera performance is well in line with the price tag of the phone, but the overall performance seems worthier. If you're looking for a reliable daily driver, look no further than the Redmi 7A. It can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. The Android 9-based MIUI 10 is well refined. Even though the ads might be a problem for some, they won't get too involved with your daily tasks. The limited storage and overloaded bloatware were disappointing, but you can get rid of most apps and free up some space.

During our review, the Redmi 7A did a fine job of handling multiple apps. Although some lags were noticed while running Facebook and Instagram, I made peace with the Lite versions of the apps for this phone for a lag-free experience. Even for those who want to use the full version of the app, it's not a major deal-breaker. But I would strongly recommend using PUBG Mobile Lite instead of PUBG Mobile if you want the slightest chance of getting a lag-free gaming experience.

My best part of it all was the battery life. With moderate use, I was able to go two full days on a single charge. Days when I want to do a bit of gaming and watch videos and browse social media heavily, the battery would still get through a full day with some juice left in the bank. But there's a flip side, it takes nearly 3 hours to fully charge the phone, which can get impatient. Leaving it to charge overnight was my solution, but it's best to unplug the phone once it is fully charged.

Verdict

If you've to pick a secondary phone for your calls and some basic functions, the Redmi 7A is a solid choice. If you're looking at the Redmi 7A as a primary device, the main reason has to be a long-lasting battery and a budget that cannot be stretched beyond Rs 7,000.

First-time smartphone buyers can find total worth with the Redmi 7A, as it delivers a great experience. But if you want bling in your life, the Realme C2 has that and Infinix Smart 3 Plus gives you triple cameras at the same price point.