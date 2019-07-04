Xiaomi has been in the headlines over its K20 series launch next month, but it has another reason to be the talk of the tinsel town. On Thursday, Xiaomi launched its latest budget smartphone, Redmi 7A, in India to continue the success of its A-series, which is made up of the best-selling Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A.

The ultra-affordable Redmi 7A carries the mantle for the company's popular and lucrative smartphone series in India. The Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A alone contributed a 48 percent in the $75-$100 market share in April 2019 and both the phones ranked number 1 globally in Q3 2018 and Q1 2019.

Redmi 7A has some tough shoes to fill in, but the upgrades are doing most of the job. Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone is a toned-down version of Redmi 7. It features a well-balanced spec-sheet to justify the economical price tag.

"We are thrilled to bring in our all-new Redmi 7A to Mi Fans in India. Packed with a set of incredible features, Redmi 7A offers a solid 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor camera experience and is powered by the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 clocked at 2GHz. Furthermore, Redmi 7A holds a 4000mAh battery which is first of its kind in a Redmi A series smartphone," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Redmi 7A comes in two variants, 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB, priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199, respectively. On the occasion of Mi turning 5, Xiaomi is offering a limited period discount on the new phones, saving Rs 200 on both variants throughout July. Redmi 7A will go on sale via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores on July 11 at 12 noon.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is so confident with the quality of its new Redmi 7A that it is willing to give 2 years warranty.

"Serving as the new benchmark of innovation with honest pricing, we are positive that Redmi 7A will bring greater value to all our Mi Fans and their loved ones who are looking for an enhanced smartphone experience," Sharma added.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and thick bezels. The main highlight of the phone is its primary camera, which comprises of a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with PDAF, and a 4,000mAh battery for long-lasting use.

Redmi 7A is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and MIUI 10.2.3 OS. The handset sports a 5MP front-facing camera with AI Portrait and AI Face unlock. There's no fingerprint scanner like in the Redmi 7, but it gets the standard features like dual SIM card slots, a dedicated microSD card slot and FM Radio. Buyers can choose from Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Gold colours.