Redmi 5A, one of the best entry-level Android smartphones available in India, is set to go on a flash sale today at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone offers great value-for-money with its features and attractive price. However, Redmi 5A is no longer available at the compelling price point at which it used to retail.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched Redmi 5A - dubbed 'Desh ka Smartphone' - with an introductory discount of Rs 1,000 in November last year, but the discount has now lapsed, which means the Redmi 5A price in India no longer starts from Rs 4,999. It now starts at Rs 5,999.

However, despite the price hike, Redmi 5A (Review) still remains one of the most compelling options for entry-level smartphones.

Redmi 5A now starts at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is available at Rs 6,999.

Why should you buy?

Specifications

Redmi 5A offers some of the best specifications for the kind of money it asks. The handset comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It comes in two storage configurations: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB onboard storage with an option for memory expansion up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

The camera department of Redmi 5A is pretty impressive too. It sports a 13MP rear camera with features like f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. The handset has a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone comes with dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A- GPS, an Infrared blaster, Micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 5A is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat based MIUI 9 out of the box.

The handset is available in a choice of interesting colors of Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Grey and Light Blue.

Discounts and cashback offers

There are several additional cashback and discount offers that make up for the price hike. If you're a Reliance Jio customer, you will get Rs 2,200 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers (worth Rs 50 each) and up to 4.5GB data with the phone from Jio. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.

And if you choose to buy the handset from Mi.com, you will get free 3-month Hungama Music subscription and a Rs 600 cashback if paying with Paytm.

Having said that, Redmi 5A, like all other Xiaomi smartphones is not easy to buy under the flash sale. To better your chances of grabbing one, we recommend you keep all your credit/debit card details and address information saved beforehand for quick selection of payment methods and faster checkout.