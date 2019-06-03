The public transport sector had reached a turning point. New developments had led to great change in the way people moved around their cities. These changes have been the focus of conversation within the public transport sector in the past few years.

Now, in 2019, the sector is no longer at a turning point. Through collaboration and shared-thinking, the best urban mobility options are being presented to those who choose city living. That number continues to increase with each passing year.

As the International Association of Public Transport, UITP remains at the forefront of advocating for the very best options to keep urban mobility as accessible as possible. Working with a global membership of more than 1700 members in 100 countries, this is made possible by collaborating with all sector stakeholders and all sustainable transport modes.

"The public transport sector must always remain as forward-thinking as possible in order to provide the very best mobility options for city living," says Mohamed Mezghani, the association's Secretary General.

Leading a team over 140 mobility-minded colleagues, with offices in 16 countries, Mezghani is determined for people to see all of the benefits public transport has to offer.

Over the past few years, with developments in digitalisation, and the emergence of new mobility players in the public transport market, change was the topic of conversation. Now in 2019, as UITP publishes the newest version of the Public Transport Trends Report detailing the latest developments worldwide, the sector is no longer at a turning point.

New mobility players are fully immersed in the sector, providing a first and last mile option, with traditional modes remaining the absolute backbone of urban mobility. The development of digital options has seen many of these players find their home within the global UITP family.

"Growing the sector and offering people as many options as possible encourages true innovative progress. With these developments, the most important aim must always remain the focus: public transport is for all people, all of the time" Mezghani continues.

As well as publishing the Public Transport Trends Report 2019 every two years to provide the latest insights for discussion, UITP brings together the urban mobility world for the Global Public Transport Summit. In Stockholm from June 9-12, more than 350 of the biggest international names will exhibit, alongside over 100 sector leaders, innovators and decision-makers who will debate during the conference at the biggest event of its kind in urban mobility.

To accompany the discussion on redefining public transport, UITP commissioned a series of mini-documentaries, produced by BBC StoryWorks, to highlight the many ways in which people's lives are benefited by using public transport.

"Redefining Public Transport: the changing faces of urban mobility", receiving its global launch at the UITP Global Summit, will show that the sector is about people – and the way in which people travel is changing.

"Our cities become more accessible when we restrict private cars. Using public transport contributes to the quality of life in our cities – it makes them more prosperous by providing better access to jobs and culture. Working alongside our members, our ambition was to bring to life the vision for the sector through beautifully crafted films, featuring worldwide public transport innovators and leaders. I think it's also important that any misconceptions or outdated images about the sector be explained," Mezghani concludes.

Those misconceptions will well and truly be put to rest when the public transport sector gathers to see all that it offers urban life, during the UITP Summit in Stockholm, Sweden.