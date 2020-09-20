When the internet goes down, Google Chrome makes sure its users are not bored by letting them play the popular dinosaur game, where the player must dodge all the obstacles by hitting the space bar key to jump. But then, a Reddit user gave the iconic game a new spin to poke fun at PM-Cares fund and the suspicious anonymity around it.

"I bought the domain name pmcares.fund because it was available and made a satirical Modi-themed chrome dinosaur game in it," the user posted on Sunday along with a link to the site.

PM-CARES fund domain

The pmcares.fund domain was conveniently available for purchase when the Reddit user had the brilliant idea to poke fun on the opacity around the PM-CARES fund. The user, who goes by u/maxmess, made the site appear almost identical to the Chrome page when it goes offline. The user has redesigned the signature T-Rex game to match the overall theme by replacing the dinosaur with a pixelated depiction of PM Narendra Modi.

When the user visits the site, it shows the message: "Unable to display PM CARES fund details. PM-CARES fund details could not be displayed because the Government won't allow you to see it" with the error code ERR_HIDDEN_BY_GOVERNMENT.

Like the popular Chrome dinosaur game, the satirical Modi character jumps through different obstacles to progress. But the "game over" message is replaced with some hilarious messages, which practically shows the game is never over for PM Mod even after hitting various obstacles.

Game not over

There are four obstacles and hitting each one starts the game again. But the message displayed upon hitting each obstacle is dark humour. There are four main obstacles - Media, COVID-19, Supreme Court and unemployment - and each time the pixelated depiction of Modi hits the obstacles, the message displayed is "Game not over."

But there are customised messages for hitting different obstacles.

"Media has no questions to ask. Please continue.

"Jobs, Economy down. All good. Pease continue."

"COVID-19 cases are up. No problem. Please continue."

"Supreme Court gives a free pass. Please continue."

Anyone can play the game by visiting https://pmcares.fund/