Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donated Rs 2.25 lakh towards the initial corpus of the PM-CARES fund from his personal savings. It is believed that PM Modi has so far made donations for various causes and programmes totalling more than ₹103 crore to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis in India.

Reportedly, PM Cares Fund, which was set up on March 27, received Rs 3,076 crore in just five days.

PM Modi's legacy of contributing to public causes

PM Modi has a long legacy of contributing to public causes ranging from Girl Child Education to Clean Ganga to welfare of the underprivileged. These donations have now exceeded Rs 103 crore.

In 2019, the Prime Minister donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela.

On receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, he had immediately announced that the entire prize money of Rs 1.3 crore prize money for Namami Gange, to help clean the holy River Ganga.

Recently in an auction of his mementoes received by Narendra Modi during his tenure as PM, Rs 3.40 crore were collected, which are also being donated to the cause of Namaami Gange.

Earlier, PM Modi had again initiated the auctioning of gifts he received till then in 2015. Rs 8.35 crore were raised during an auction held at Surat. The amount raised went to the Namame Ganga Mission.

Upon completion of his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings for educating Gujarat government staffs' daughters.

PM Modi had also raised Rs 89.96 crore by auctioning all gifts he received as Chief Minister and donated this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund. The money was spent on the education of girl child, through the scheme.

(With agency inputs)