Reddit on Wednesday said Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel will join its Board of Directors, replacing the company's co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

"In addition to his vast experience guiding companies in every part of the tech sector, Seibel has consistently promoted diversity and inclusion in the startup world," Reddit said in a blog post while making the announcement.

Ohanian, who is Tennis superstar Serena Williams' husband, stepped down from the company's board of directors last week, urging the board to fill his position with a Black member.

Seibel is also the co-founder of Justin.tv, the interactive video platform that later transformed into Twitch.

Born in Brooklyn, Seibel graduated from Yale with a degree in political science.

Seibel led Justin.tv as CEO from 2007 to 2011, then co-founded and served as CEO of Socialcam, a popular social video app and another successful Y Combinator startup.

In 2012, Socialcam sold to Autodesk, Inc., and in 2014, Twitch Interactive sold to Amazon for $970 million.

Seibel started working part-time at Y Combinator in 2013, became a partner in 2014, and then CEO of the accelerator programme in 2016.