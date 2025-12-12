Reddit files High Court challenge against Australia's under-16 social media ban

Global online platform Reddit has filed a High Court challenge against Australia's world-first social media ban for under-16s.

In filings lodged in the High Court of Australia on Friday, Reddit claimed that the social media restrictions are being inaccurately applied to the platform because it is primarily a forum for adults and does not have 'traditional' social media features that the government has taken issue with.

Reddit said it would continue to comply with the restrictions, but that the law has the 'unfortunate effect' of forcing intrusive and potentially insecure verification processes on adults as well as minors.

The company also said that the law is ineffective and that children younger than 16 can be more easily protected from online harm if they have an account with safety settings applied.

"Despite the best intentions, this law is missing the mark on actually protecting young people online. So, while we will comply with this law, we have a responsibility to share our perspective and see that it is reviewed by the courts," it said.

Reddit is one of 10 platforms included in the ban that came into effect on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the law, affected social media platforms are required to take reasonable steps to prevent users younger than 16 from creating or accessing accounts.

Platforms found to have committed serious breaches will face fines worth up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.9 million).

In a video message to students around Australia on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the government has made the change to support children who have grown up with algorithms, endless social media feeds and the pressure they bring.

He also encouraged students to make the most of the upcoming school holidays rather than spending all their time scrolling on their phones.

"Start a new sport, learn a new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there on your shelf for some time," Albanese said.

"And importantly, spend quality time with your friends and your family. Face to face."

The Australian federal parliament passed the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 in November last year, requiring certain social media platforms to take "reasonable steps" to prevent children under 16 from having accounts.

(With inputs from IANS)