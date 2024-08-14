redBus launches 'Route to 47' campaign, connecting youth with India's freedom struggle

redBus, the world's largest online bus ticketing platform, is set to introduce the "Route to 47: Roads of India's Revolutions" campaign as India commemorates its 77th year of independence.

Several Indians today are not closely connected with their history and the pivotal role that local heroes and landmarks played in shaping the cities, towns, and streets they live on.

The novel initiative aims to honour and illuminate the significant routes that played crucial roles in India's journey toward independence.

For instance, in 1931, over 4,000 farmers in 100 bullock carts marched from Madduru to Bangalore (now Bengaluru), to protest agricultural taxes.

Bal Gandhar Tilak was taken by road from Pune to Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1908, following his arrest, and then subsequently deported to Mandalay (now Burma), where he was imprisoned.

The 1857 Mutiny began when sepoys or soldiers stationed at Meerut marched by road to Delhi, sparking what is now called the First War of Indian Independence.

In a move to integrate technology with history, redBus has also developed an augmented reality (AR) filter on Instagram.

This innovative feature allows users to scan any road surface in India and engage with an immersive journey that narrates the stories of major routes and their roles in the nation's freedom struggle.

redBus has also leveraged Google's My Maps, where it has showcased 47 historically significant routes across India that contributed to the journey of the nation's independence. This map offers an engaging, informative experience through short animated videos and info cards.

To access the features users can open the Instagram filter and scan any road surface in India.

A map of India will appear, highlighting 47 major routes. Users can click on any route and embark on an immersive journey that narrates the stories of key routes and their roles in the nation's freedom struggle.

Users can also use Google's My Maps to view 47 historic routes, where they can click on each major route to view animations and delve deeper into the historical significance of these paths.

To honour and mark the occasion, redBus is also running an Independence Day contest on its Instagram handle. Users who are connected with India's history stand a chance to win up to Rs. 5000.

"Roads are a pathway to our past and witness to the most iconic moments in our history and our 'Route to 47: Roads of India's Revolution' campaign is a celebration of these roads and the huge role they have played in our struggle for Independence," said Pallavi Chopra, CMO of redBus.

This campaign is an immersive journey designed to engage and inspire everyone, especially the youth. redBus is leveraging cutting-edge AR technology to bring these stories to life in a way that's accessible and engaging for everyone.

(With inputs from IANS)