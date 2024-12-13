The Red Sea Film Festival is currently underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, made a stunning appearance at the festival's closing ceremony.

Several pictures and videos of the couple have been circulating online, capturing their looks and chemistry. They turned heads on the red carpet with their electrifying presence and affectionate moments.

In several viral clips, the crowd and media can be seen singing Desi Girl, Priyanka's iconic song from the 2008 film Dostana.

Another clip shows Priyanka smiling and waving at her fans while Nick looks on.

What did Nick and Priyanka wear for Red Sea Film Festival?

Priyanka dazzled in a shimmering silver bodycon floor-length gown. Nick Jonas complemented her perfectly in a classic black suit, white tuxedo shirt, black bow, and polished formal shoes.

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She penned a gratitude note for fans and organisers of the Red Sea Film Festival

"Thank you for the wonderful honour, Red Sea Film Festival," she said, sharing her appreciation on social media alongside stunning photos from the event.

"Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here's to continually bring the world of entertainment together."

Netizens react

As soon as she dropped the pictures, netizens slammed the actor for photoshopping and editing pictures.

Her post was also shared on Reddit.

A Redditor wrote, "It's filtered! She has likely gotten work done too but they turned up the filters up a notch as well."

Another user wrote, "These pictures are heavily edited."

At the film festival, Priyanka Chopra also highlighted the importance of the Red Sea Film Festival in fostering a space for filmmakers across cultures and languages.

Reflecting on her career, she shared how early in her journey, she was told that non-English films wouldn't be able to "travel" internationally. "I come from an industry that spoke Hindi and Telugu, basically non-English films. Yet, we are here today," she remarked, commending the festival for creating a platform that transcends borders, language, and nationality.

The actress expressed her gratitude to her fellow artists and collaborators, as well as to her family. Addressing Nick Jonas, she lovingly said, "My wonderful husband is here, waiting to escort me down, the gentleman that he is."

She also took a moment to honour her late father, who passed away in 2013. "My father was the first entertainer I ever knew," Chopra said.

"He showed me how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of a party. He was that person. He taught me how to be confident and vulnerable at the same time," she added.

In addition to thanking her loved ones, Chopra also acknowledged the global filmmaking community. "We get to play for a living, we get to tell stories for a living, and we get to dream for a living," she said, adding, "And you have been able to bring people together outside of borders, languages to just celebrate this incredible medium of cinema."

Chopra concluded her speech by congratulating all the winners, filmmakers, and participants of the Red Sea Film Festival, praising the event for its role in bringing the world of cinema closer together.

The award was presented to Chopra by 'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker, who described it as a "true honour" to recognize Chopra's achievements.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, they joyfully announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka is currently filming the second season of the Citadel series, directed by the Russo Brothers. She is also set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she will appear in the period drama The Bluff, where she plays a former pirate.

Meanwhile, Nick has been focusing on his music career and concert tours.