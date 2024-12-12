It was indeed a proud moment for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Bharat Sahani, Reema Jain and her husband Manoj Jain, along with their sons Armaan, Aadar, and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra as the family had the honour of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Delhi.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared memories of the songs and films of Raj Kapoor that he had watched. He also spoke about the significant role cinema has played in his life, the music he enjoys, and much more.

The PMO has released a 10-minute video highlighting how the Kapoor family shared their emotions towards Raj Kapoor with the Prime Minister.

Reema Jain struggles to say "Adarniya Pradhanmatri Ji"; PM Modi says "Cut"

Amid serval clips, a video of PM Narendra Modi talking to the Kapoor clan surfaced on social media in which he said 'cut' as Reema Jain (Reema Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's daughter) struggles to speak Hindi.

The conversation started with Ranbir Kapoor sharing how the Kapoor family, on their family WhatsApp group, discussed how they would address Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reema admitted she was nervous about the meeting. She said she didn't know how to address him. The Prime Minister made her comfortable by suggesting that she consider him as family too. Reema then addressed him as 'Adarniya Pradhan Mantri' but fumbled in the process. PM Modi said 'cut' to lighten up the room.

However, Reema's struggle to pronounce the words "Adarniya Pradhan Mantri" sparked criticism online. Netizens slammed the Kapoor family for sharing such moments with PM Modi, accusing them of making a joke of themselves.

Reema then joined her family members to present a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended an invitation to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, scheduled to take place this weekend in Mumbai.

Reema continued and said, "You have given your precious time... and invited us on Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday... we are thankful to you... I remember two lines of my father's song (Papa ke kuch gaane ke woh do line yad aagaye, Mai na rahunga... tum na rahoge... lekin rahegi nishaniyaa..."

Reema told the PM, "You have given so much respect today, the entire country will watch how Narendra Modi ji, Prime Minister gave respect to our family. (Aapne itna summaan diya hai aaj ke din... saare India dekhega ki... Narendra Modi ji Prime Minister ne kitna summan humare parivaar ko diya hai...)"

("Such great respect has been given to us today... The entire nation will see how much honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has bestowed upon our family).

Speaking to the Kapoor family, PM Modi said, Raj Kapoor's contribution is so huge... his 100th birth anniversary in a way is a testament to Bollywood's 100-year journey... we are going towards 100th Independence Day... In our diplomatic world, there is a lot of talk about soft power and Raj Kapoor established India's soft power in an era when this word didn't even exist.

("Raj Kapoor Saab has made a significant contribution... His 100th birth anniversary marks a golden era in the journey of India's film industry. In our diplomatic world, there is a lot of discussion about soft power. Back in the era when the term 'soft power' hadn't even been coined, Raj Kapoor Saab had already established India as a soft power.")