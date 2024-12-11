Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahani, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor flew to Delhi on Tuesday to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebrations.

On Wednesday morning, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and other family members shared a bunch of pictures from their special meet and greet with PM Modi on their Instagram handles.

The picture features the Prime Minister, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, their sons Armaan, Aadar and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra. Nikhil Nanda and his sister Nitasha Nanda are also in the photo. Nikhil and Nitasha are children of Raj Kapoor's late daughter Ritu Nanda.

The caption on the pictures read, "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.

Another picture shared shows, PM Modi with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also appeared and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give autographs to her sons, Taimur and Jeh, who were absent at the meeting. In one of the photos, the Prime Minister addresses a note on paper for the young boys, adding a personal and heartwarming touch to the occasion.

Kareena wrote in the caption, "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant our world. As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival'. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor."

The festival will feature Raj Kapoor's most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades including including – Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).