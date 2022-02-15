Noted Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was a key suspect in 2021's Republic Day violence at Red Fort, died in a road accident on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the actor-turned-activist was returning to Punjab when he met with an accident at Kundli Manesar (KMPL) Highway near Sonepat in Haryana. He had performed great roles in different Punjabi films and had played a big role in farmer protests at Delhi borders.

Initial reports said that Deep Sidhu was travelling with his female friend in a Scorpio which crashed into a truck. While Sidhu died on spot, his friend has survived.

The accident happened on KMPL highway just a few kilometers away from the Singhu Border where Deep was active during farmers' protest.

The accident occurred around 8: 45 p.m. and Sidhu received serious injuries. He died on the way to the hospital. His body has been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital of Haryana for autopsy.

A prime suspect in 2021 Republic Day rampage at Red Fort

Deep Sidhu was a prime suspect in the 2021 Republic Day rampage in Delhi and the desecration of the Red Fort. Sidhu was facing a criminal trial for engineering the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day last year.

On January 26, 2021, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against the three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9, 2021. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort.

The Delhi Police had told the court that it has electronic evidence to show that Sidhu entered the Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags and provoked the violence.

Sidhu was facing charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among various other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was in jail for over two months and released on bail on April 17.