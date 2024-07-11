Interrogation of three smugglers arrested by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) near the Indo-China border on Wednesday to identify other persons involved in the cross-border smuggling module.

Reports said that the initial investigations revealed that a cross-border module comprising smugglers from across the country was involved in smuggling gold from China and selling the same in big cities.

Although higher-ups in Ladakh Police have maintained a guarded silence, sources said that some influential persons were also involved in the module.

ITBP seizes 108 kgs of gold from three smugglers

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized 108 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, near the Indo-China border in Ladakh on Wednesday. Three smugglers were arrested in connection with the smuggling.

Along with the gold, the authorities also confiscated two mobile phones, a binocular, two knives, and several Chinese food items like cakes and milk. This significant haul of gold is the largest ever recovered by the ITBP during border operations.

The seized material will be handed over to the customs department. The estimated value of the seized gold is around Rs 80-90 crore. The ITBP patrols the 3,488 km long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the country's eastern flank12

"This is the biggest haul of gold recovered by the ITBP during border operations. The seized material will be handed over to the customs department," Commandant of the 21st ITBP battalion," Ajay Nirmalkar, said.

Operation started after getting information about smuggling on the Indo-China border

Reports said that the troops of the 21st battalion of the ITBP launched a patrol in the Changthang sub-sector in eastern Ladakh, including Chizbule, Narbula, Zangle, and Zakla, to check infiltration of smugglers as the smuggling activities are heightened around the summer season.

The ITBP has also got inputs of smuggling in Sriraple, one kilometre from the Line of Actual Control, reports said. The patrol party headed by deputy commandant Deepak Bhat noticed two people on mules and asked them to stop.

However, they tried to escape but were arrested after a chase, the official said, adding initially they claimed that they were working as medicinal plant dealers but the search of their belongings led to the recovery of the huge quantity of gold and other items.

The smugglers have been identified as Tsering Chamba (40) and StanzinDorgyal, both residents of Ladakh's Nyoma area.

One more person was arrested in connection with the recovery and all three arrested persons are being interrogated jointly by ITBP and Police, the official said.

108 gold bars manufactured by UAE-based reputed firm Gulf Gold Refinery were recovered from the possession of the smugglers.