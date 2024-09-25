'Recommend CBI probe & resign, your honour will grow': BJP to Siddaramaiah

Hours after Karnataka's special court ordered a Lokayukta probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka BJP said on Wednesday that he should resign after recommending a CBI probe into the MUDA case.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, Karnataka BJP chief B. Y. Vijayendra said the Chief Minister's honour will grow if he resigns after recommending a CBI probe.

Vijayendra also demanded that CM Siddaramaiah cooperate in the investigation, acknowledging the High Court's ruling and special court order.

He further said, "When former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa faced allegations, Siddaramaiah, as the opposition leader, had sought his resignation, saying that it was impossible to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry with him in the chair. Therefore, Mr. Yediyurappa should not remain in power. He should resign immediately."

A video clip of Siddaramaiah's remark was shown on TV.

"The BJP continues to fight against the corrupt Congress and the corrupt Chief Minister. We organised a 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru. Based on a private complaint, the Governor had authorised an investigation, and the High Court had upheld the Governor's order. Now, the special court has directed a Lokayukta investigation into the MUDA scam.

"While the court may have issued an order for Lokayukta probe today, the Chief Minister should resign to ensure a fair and impartial investigation," Viijayendra added.

"The petition from Mysuru social activist and complainant Snehamayi Krishna was presented before the Special Court for public representatives. A comprehensive argument was made in court last month. CM Siddaramaiah had approached the High Court against the Governor's order, and there was also a stay on the lower court. On Monday, the High Court ruled that the Governor's decision is valid and in order. It clarified that the Governor's order regarding the MUDA scam is legitimate," Vijayendra stated.

"The High Court also lifted the stay on the special court. Today, the special court made significant orders regarding the Mysuru MUDA scam, indicating that substantial irregularities occurred concerning 14 plots worth Rs 56 crore linked to the CM's family," he stated.

It was noted that a three-acre plot purchased by CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law was also de-notified. The special court pointed out that these transactions were not conducted properly and mandated a comprehensive investigation into these irregularities.

The Mysuru Lokayukta police have been instructed to complete the investigation into the MUDA scam within three months, he informed.

"This scam is not limited to just 14 plots; there are real estate properties worth Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crores elsewhere, allegedly controlled by brokers. Only the CBI could conduct a comprehensive investigation," Vijayendra stated.

(With inputs from IANS)