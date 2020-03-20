The daughter of rebel Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Suresh Dhakad allegedly hanged herself at her matrimonial house. The deceased 24-year-old committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in Baran, Rajasthan. News agency PTI reported that the woman has been identified as Jyoti whose dead body was found on the floor of her house in Bhaskheda village. Police officials have also found marks of rope around her neck. Nand Singh, SHO of Kelwada police station added that the incidence took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He further said prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. However, a full-fledged investigation into the matter is yet to start as women's in-laws haven't spoken on the suicide. The report also says that the post-mortem of the body has not been done yet.

Notably, the deceased woman is the daughter of Suresh Dhakad who is an MLA from Pohhari constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He is among one of the 'rebel' MLAs from who recently resigned from Congress. The registration of 22 MLAs from Congress eventually resulted in the states' chief minister Kamal Nath resigning just before the floor test earlier today. Her family is survived by Dr. Jai Singh Mehata who is posted as a medical officer at the government health center in Shahabad area and two-year-old daughter.