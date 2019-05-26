While Shah Rukh Khan is the proud owner of his famous house Mannat, it was Salman Khan who reportedly was first offered to buy the lavish bungalow.

According to reports, before SRK buying Mannat, it was first offered to Salman, but he refused to purchase it. As reported, Salman in an interview had said that he was asked to buy the luxury house but eventually he did not as his father, Salim Khan did not approve.

The superstar had said that his father did not want such a big house, and hence, he rejected the proposal. Later, Shah Rukh bought the famous house. In the same interview, Salman reportedly expressed his desire to ask SRK how he utilises such a huge bungalow. Salman resides in Galaxy Apartment with his family.

Recently, there were reports claiming that Salman and Aamir Khan had been making frequent visits at Shah Rukh's abode. Their repeated meetings at his houses had given rise to speculations of a big collaboration. However, till now no such announcement has been made.

Meanwhile, Salman has been busy with promotions of his upcoming film Bharat that also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is one of the biggest releases of this year, and is expected to create havoc at the box office. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5.

On the other side, Shah Rukh after the debacle of Zero has taken a break from acting. He is yet to make any announcement regarding their future projects.