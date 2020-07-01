It has been 20 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Bollywood with JP director JP Dutta's Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The movie terribly bombed at the box office leaving the careers of both Abhishek and Kareena in jeopardy. For the uninitiated, Kareena had a choice to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had revealed the reason why Kareena was snatched from fate and the golden role went into Ameesha Patel's kitty. He had said that Babita's constant interference in direction forced Rakesh Roshan to kick Kareena out of the dream project. And now Kareena has addressed the question of why she chose Refugee over Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

"Honestly, at that time nobody really calculated and nobody really knew -- whether it was my parents, my mother, or me -- I don't know if anybody weighed pros and cons. It was just what I thought was right. There was never really that kind of calculation. I also believe in destiny; what's meant to happen is going to happen," Kareena Kapoor Khan told Rajeev Masand in her recent interview.

She further added, "Of course, I went on to do so many films with Hrithik after that. We did like four or five films together, and I think that Refugee was just perfect. I got a chance to be slightly non-commercial. I somehow felt that it was more suited for me at that time."

Kareena gets nostalgic as Refugee clocks 20 years

However, for Kareena, Refugee will always have a special place in her heart. And as Bebo completed 20 years in Bollywood, she took to Instagram to share a few good words on her debut film and overall experience.

"My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken.

20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... ❤️

I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film.

Want to go back in time... ❤️❤️

#20YearsAndNotGivingUp," Kareena wrote on Instagram while sharing a still of herself from Refugee.

Take a look.