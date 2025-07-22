Many a time, women often describe their journey towards motherhood as if it were a cakewalk; however, that is not always true. Motherhood can be the most beautiful yet the most complicated phase of a woman's life. Several Bollywood actresses over the years have become real-life mothers, but they have not always opened up on the struggles of being one. Richa Chadha has always been known to speak her mind and be honest about what is in her heart. She recently opened up about how scared and nervous she was when she first found out she was having a child.

In an interview with Lily Singh, Richa unabashedly admitted that when she first found out she was having a child, she was extremely scared. She could not help but ponder over things such as genocide and climate change—issues that have had a global impact—but at the same time also wondered about the changes that motherhood would bring in her life personally.

She said, "I was a little bit afraid. There's climate change, there's a genocide, there's so much rubbish going on in the world. Is having a child a good idea? When you are super independent, that bit changes instantly because you have to be responsible for a human being. To commit to a child's only supply of food for the first six months at least is a big commitment. My initial response was fear. I was like, oh my god, is my life over?"

That fear only turned into an overtly protective feeling once she found out she was going to have a baby girl. She exclaimed, "I was like, 'We live in India, I have to buy a gun.'" Then she went on to add, "But then later I was like, 'No, we will see. We will raise her to be strong like me'."

For those unversed, Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2024. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' on Netflix.